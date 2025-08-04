A poll of more than 2,000 people shows that 29% of Brits would vote to leave the EU if the Brexit vote were repeated, compared to 52% in the referendum back in June 2016.

The results show that nearly half of voters would want another EU referendum in the next five years, while less than a third of voters would back Brexit in a new referendum.

It seems that public attitudes towards Europe have shifted over the past decade, according to the research by More in Common for the Sunday Times.

52% would vote to be a part of the EU again, with 8% unsure and 11% saying they would not vote.

Nearly half of the respondents (49%) believe there should be another referendum in the next five years, with more than a third (37%) opposed.

It follows Nigel Farage’s appearances on Sky News, which sparked thousands of complaints.

Additionally, Keir Starmer has pursued a closer relationship with EU-hub Brussels since entering government, including an EU-UK deal, which would ease barriers to facilitate trade since Brexit.

Notably, the Prime Minister has also improved relationships with a number of European leaders, such as French President Emmanuel Macron.

Despite those efforts, there is no appetite in the government for another referendum regarding EU membership after the last vote took years of Commons battles to enable.

The poll also shows a majority (58%) want the UK to remain in the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), compared to 28% who want nothing to do with it.

Nigel Farage has said that leaving the ECHR would be one of the first things on Reform’s agenda if he won the election, while Kemi Badenoch has said the Tories would review it.

Luke Tryl, director of More in Common, said: “With fewer than three in ten saying they would vote to leave the EU in a referendum today and almost six in ten saying the UK should remain in the ECHR, the days of Europe as a political bogeyman may be on the wane and politicians might find themselves pushed on how they’ll build a more constructive relationship with Europe.

“That’s especially true in the face of an erratic Trump presidency, with Brits split as to whether Starmer is being too friendly to the US president or not,” per The Mirror.