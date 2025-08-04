These three estate agencies are some of the top choices if you are looking to buy or sell a home, or rent or let a property (among other things) in London. Based on reviews, awards and the company’s own information, we’ve compiled a list of everything you need to know about them to help you through the process of choosing the right agency for you.

Chestertons

Chestertons is a top estate agent in London and one of the oldest working estate agencies in the world. From humble beginnings as a one-man show in the 1800s to having more than 500 of the best-trained estate agents across London in 2025, Chestertons has always set the standard for success and is incredibly well-reviewed across the board. Their team is knowledgeable about the areas they represent, as team members more often than not live where they work. The agency’s enthusiasm, experience expertise are what have clients coming back to them year after year for a number of services.

Services

Corporate Relocation

Investment

New Homes

Property Sourcing

Residential Letting

Residential Sales

Short Term Lets

Residential Sales Market Appraisal

Residential Letting Market Appraisal

Mortgage Best Buy

Properties

For sale: Hampstead Hill Gardens, Hampstead, London, NW3. £2,300,000

Outstanding garden flat offered chain-free

Set within a detached period house

Three bedrooms

Excellent storage

Chesney’s remote-operated fireplace

Fisher & Paykel fridge freezer

Private terrace

Communal garden (side and rear)

Separate “trades” entrance

Share of freehold

Premier Hampstead address

0.4 miles to the Northern Line

This outstanding property blends the classic English charm of period features with beautifully maintained, modern amenities and direct access from the kitchen and dining area to a private terrace, perfect for a morning coffee or outdoor dining, which in turn leads directly onto a tranquil, beautiful communal garden.

Reviews

Honest and Helpful – July 12, 2025

“As a landlord, I’ve been pleasantly surprised by Chestertons. Contrary to the typical reputation of real estate agents in London, they have been genuinely transparent, proactive and supportive — both in finding a tenant and throughout the renewal process (Thank you Orchid for being so patient and helpful!)”

—Wissam

Jessica has been an outstanding agent… – Jul 15, 2025

“Jessica has been an outstanding agent throughout my tenancy. From property management to ending the tenancy, she handled everything professionally and efficiently. She guided me through the entire process — including the deposit return and inventory check — with clarity and care.

Her communication was always prompt and helpful, and she made what could have been a stressful process feel completely smooth. I’m very satisfied with the service and would highly recommend Jessica to anyone looking for a reliable and supportive agent.

Thank you, Jessica!”

—Michael Tian

Daniel Cobb

Thirty years ago, as a woman disillusioned with the property industry, Jenny Cobb identified an opportunity for an independent, caring, family-run agency, built around values of honesty, support and trust. In 2025, this trusted estate agent is celebrating their thirtieth anniversary. The multi-award-winning agency serves elite London areas and values its heritage more than ever, and lets it guide the direction, growth and culture of the business.

Services

Property sales

Letting

Property management

Land development

Properties

To Rent: Imperial Court, 225 Kennington Lane, London, SE11. £2,600 PCM

2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom 1 Reception

Bright Two Double Bedroom Apartment

Secure Gated Parking

Gated Development

Part Furnished

Large Windows

Concierge

Close to Vauxhall, Oval and Kennington Stations

Close to Amenities

A glowing, part-furnished two-bedroom apartment nestled in a prestigious and sought-after gated community: a period conversion that was formerly the NAAFI headquarters. Imperial Court is comfortably located in the heart of Kennington, the home benefits from a concierge, secure underground gated parking and an on-site gym. There is excellent access to a good range of bars, restaurants, cafes and local shops, including a well-appointed supermarket within walking distance.

Reviews

Amir has helped me buy a flat during… – 19 Jan 2022

“Amir has helped me buy a flat during the most stressful times last year as we were pressured by the stamp duty deadline. He has always been responsive, offering solutions to problems we faced along the way and ensuring we understood what was going to happen at each stage. He’s certainly the best real estate professional I’ve ever worked with. We could not have completed in time if it hadn’t been for him. I would hands down recommend him to anyone looking to buy or sell a property.”

—Fernando

Really Great Service – 27 Nov 2024

“We managed to find the perfect rental property for us through Daniel Cobb. Emily our agent was super helpful, responsive and transparent. She made moving and the London rental market, what is normally quite a stressful experience, seamless and simple!

I would highly recommend Daniel Cobb from the service I received.”

—Monica Chaudhry

Castles

With over 44 years of experience, Castles comes highly recommended. This lively company has garnered their reputation for being an approachable high street agent with years of hard work and a desire to improve and evolve constantly. Proudly serving North and East London and parts of Essex, they are your go-to for excellent service and expert advice.

Services

Buy and sell property

Rent or let property

Professional Surveys & Valuations

Mortgages & Finance

Lettings & Management

Money Handling Procedures

Client Money Protection

Properties

For Sale: 20 Apple Tree Road, London. £315,000

1 Bedrooms

1 Bathrooms

1 Receptions

This stunning ground-floor, one-bedroom apartment is located within a modern, purpose-built development, offering approximately 409 sq ft of stylish living space. The home’s adjacency to Downhills Park, with a private gated entrance directly into the park, is something that helps make it an incredibly peaceful place to spend time. Residents benefit from safe, convenient bike storage and a communal roof terrace that offers panoramic views of the city—an ideal spot to relax and appreciate the London skyline. Perfectly located between Seven Sisters and Turnpike Lane tube stations, the property offers residents a chance to take it easy and still never miss an appointment.

Reviews

A positive experience and huge thanks… – 30 August 2024

“A positive experience and huge thanks to Eleanor, Colin and Abraham at the Crouch End Office. A very kind and professional team with good communication and patience throughout the process of selling my flat. Thank you.”

—Elaine Smith

Excellent service – July 29 2024

“I recently sold my property through the Enfield branch of Castles. It was all dealt with by Stephen Oswick who dealt with the sale and arranged viewings, recommended a solicitor and was there every step of the way. He was happy to answer any questions I had and made what could have been a very stressful time, go quite smoothly. Great service.”

—Patricia P

Choose Your Match

Each of these excellent London agencies has something unique to offer, and between the three of them, it’s assured that you’ll find an option that suits you to the ground. These top London estate agents will take care of all your property needs.

*All reviews can be found on Trustpilot