You can save a huge 44% on the AirPods

A ‘fantastic’ pair of AirPods have dropped to one of its lowest price ever as part of a limited time deal.

The Apple AirPods 3rd Gen are currently priced at just £79 as part of the deal from Wowcher.

Usually priced at £139.95, the headphones have been slashed by 44% marking a huge reduction on the AirPods.

At the time of writing the same pair of headphones are currently priced at £131.91 on Amazon, marking a huge £52 difference.

The AirPods 3rd Gen boast ‘personalised listening with spatial audio and dynamic head tracking that puts you at the centre of the sound’ with deep bass and crisp highs.

The headphones have been ‘redesigned’ for a comfort fit, with contoured built shape for secure, pain-free listening.

They have up to six hours of listening time on a single charge, while the charging case extends use for up to 30 hours, so you can listen all-day.

The charging case is snap-on MagSafe support for fast, cable-free top-ups and is included in the offer.

Other features include sweat and water resistance so you don’t have to worry during workouts or wet weather, seamless Bluetooth pairing, and touch and force sensors for playback, calls and volume.

The deal is available from Wowcher here, with the website saying that the headphones are ‘supplied in a non-original box’ rather than an Apple branded box.

So if you’re not too bothered about having the ‘official’ Apple box but you want the official AirPods at a cheaper price then this is the perfect deal.

Shoppers who have tried and tested this edition of the Apple AirPods have said they were ‘blown away by these’.

“What you get is fantastic mic and call quality, superb battery life, reliable connectivity and perfect integration with the Apple ecosystem. They also work great with Android devices and my TV, with no need to keep re-pairing every time you switch,” one customer said.

Another wrote: “After using them for over 3 years, they’ve proven to be really reliable with no major issues, which says a lot about their durability.”

To shop the 44% discount on the Apple AirPods 3rd Gen head to Wowcher here.