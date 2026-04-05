For anyone who still thinks the Green Party are experiencing a ‘honeymoon period’ under their new leadership, this latest poll indicates that the changes implemented by Zack Polanski are likely to be long-lasting, and consequential for the future of left-leaning politics in the UK.

New poll puts Green Party on top – with Reform AND Tories

New survey data from Lord Ashcroft Polling has, for the first time across all recognised pollsters, put the Greens at the top of the table. However, they’ll have to be content with sharing first place – and not just with one other party.

As per the numbers, the Green Party, Reform, and the Conservatives are all sitting on 21% of the public vote, creating a three-way tie at the summit. Labour lag behind on 17%, and the Liberal Democrats continue to fall away, recording just 9% of support in this poll.

🚨 New: Westminster voting intention



➡️ Reform 21% (-1)

🌍 Green 21% (+2)

🌳 Cons 21% (+1)

🌹 Labour 17% (=)

🔶️ L Dem 9% (-2)



Change from Feb 19-23 @LordAshcroft — Joe Belcher (@_joebelcher) April 4, 2026

Reform polling slump continues

More than 5,000 respondents were asked about their voting preferences. In comparison to the pollster’s data from last month, Reform saw their figures take another dip, dropping by 1%. The Greens, meanwhile, continued their upwards trajectory, gaining 2% of public favour.

The figures are likely to prompt some form of backlash from Reform – who have previously thrown their toys out of the pram over unfavourable polling data. One thing they cannot deny, however, is that the trend of their waning popularity is consistent across almost every major pollster.

Green Party policies continue to woo left-leaning voters

In summarising the figures, Lord Ashcroft noted that Zack Polanski’s positions on wealth and windfall taxes, alongside introducing a higher minimum wage, proved to be very popular with the public. Conversely, Reform’s blind support for the US at the start of the Iran War may have cost them.

“The Greens are enjoying something of a moment. However the numbers are calculated, there is no denying the remarkable progress they have made under Zack Polanski. I found big majorities in favour of a wealth tax, higher taxes on energy companies and a £15 an hour minimum wage.”

“Like other pollsters I have found Reform UK’s overall lead narrowing since the start of the year. That’s not to say their bubble has burst, simply that their seemingly inexorable rise has abated, at least for now. Global events might be part of the reason.” | Lord Ashcroft Polling