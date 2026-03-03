The uptick in support for the Green Party within the last six months has been nothing short of astounding. The ‘Polanski Bounce’ continues unabated, following their first-ever by-election victory in Gorton and Denton last week. And, it seems, there are no signs of the momentum coming to a halt.

Green Party polling in second place, just two points off first – YouGov

New polling released by YouGov on Tuesday morning returns some extraordinary data. Though Reform remain in first place among the general public, their lead has dropped again, falling to 23%. In contrast, the Green Party have surged by four percentage points – closing the gap on Nigel Farage.

Sitting on 21% in this latest survey, the Greens occupy second place, pulling ahead of Labour and the Conservatives, who both languish on 16%. The Liberal Democrats place in fifth, recording 14% of the vote. Incredibly, five political parties are separated by nine percentage points.

Last week’s by-election victory for Hannah Spencer and the Green Party appears to have had an positive impact on their supporter numbers. YouGov conducted their poll after the result was declared, surveying more than 2,000 people as part of their sample size.

Labour languish and Green Party surges

It’s worth noting that, at 21% – and just two points off claiming first place – this is the highest ever number YouGov have assigned to the Greens. Conversely, Labour’s 16% is the lowest figure the party has received from the pollster. Reform, meanwhile, are now looking over their shoulders.

The right-leaning party have been riding high in the polls over the last year. But a plethora of internal scandals and increased levels of scrutiny have clipped their wings. Meanwhile, the emergence of Rupert Lowe’s ‘Restore Britain’ also threatens to split their vote.

NEW: Green Party jumps (+4) over Lab & Tories into 2nd place behind Reform UK after Gorton & Denton by-elex, according to YouGov/ Sky News/Times poll



Look at splintering from 2 party-politics to 5. Only 1 poll..



RefUK 23% (-1)

GRN 21% (+4)

LAB 16%(-2)

CON 16%(-2)

LDEM 14%(nc) — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) March 3, 2026

‘This is just the beginning’ – Zack Polanski

Attempts to describe the Green Party’s recent surge as a ‘flash in the pan’ likely fall flat in the face of this data. Zack Polanski, meanwhile, is beaming with the news – and he remained on-message earlier this morning, repeating his promise to invest in communities and lower household bills:

“Turns out lowering bills, protecting the NHS and rebuilding our public services is really popular. This is just the beginning – people are seeing through the attacks and demanding something better. And we’re making hope normal again – together.”

“It’s becoming increasingly clear every single day that the way to stop the rise of the right in this country is to join the Green Party. It’s also the way to invest in our communities, lower our bills and protect our planet.” | Zack Polanski