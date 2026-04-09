Zack Polanski has framed the upcoming local elections in England as a battle between the Green Party and Reform UK.

Speaking at the launch of his party’s local election campaign, the Green leader said the elections on May 7 are a “straight-up battle between hope and hate.”

“The battle lines are drawn,” he said.

'This election is between the Green Party and the Reform Party', said Green leader Zack Polanski at the launch of his party's local election campaign in England



'It is a straight-up battle between hope and hate' claimed Polanski pic.twitter.com/NydJZB4vlZ — ITVPolitics (@ITVNewsPolitics) April 9, 2026

The Greens and Reform are both expected to make big gains in local councils across the country, with Labour and the Tories predicted to potentially lose hundreds of seats.

In London particularly, the Green Party have major hopes. The party are looking to take Lambeth, Islington, Southwark and Hackney councils from Labour.

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Should this happen, it would be the first time the Greens have ever controlled a London council.

The party are also hoping to make gains in Brent, Lewisham, Newham and Redbridge.

Speaking at the campaign event in south-east London, Polanski said success for the Greens will be a “new record-breaking result for the Green Party,” Sky News reports.

He said: “In 2023, we had a record-breaking results as a Green party. We got over 241 new councillors. Now, 2023 was an election where double the number of seats were in play than there are at this election.

“Nevertheless, I am confident but not complacent. In this election, we are going to be 241 councillors, and we are heading for a new record-breaking result for the Green Party.”

Currently, the Greens only have majority control of one council in England, Mid Suffolk District Council. They also have minority control of councils in Stroud and the Forest of Dean.