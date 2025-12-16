The government has ordered an independent review into foreign financial interference in UK politics, following Nathan Gill’s conviction.

Last month, Gill, the former leader of Reform UK in Wales, was sentenced to ten and half years in prison for taking bribes for pro-Russian interviews and speeches when he was a Member of the European Parliament (MEP).

This has prompted a number of questions and concerns about the extent of foreign interference, particularly from Russia, in British politics

On Tuesday, Communities Secretary Steve Reed confirmed an independent review would be taking place so a case like Gill’s can “never happen again.”

Speaking in the House of Commons, Reed said: “The facts are clear. A British politician took bribes to further the interests of the Russian regime, a regime which forcefully deported vulnerable Ukrainian children and killed a British citizen on British soil using a deadly nerve agent.

“This conduct is a stain on our democracy. The independent review will work to remove that stain.”

The review will be led by former senior civil Philip Rycroft and will report back in March.

The government has published its strategy for “modern and secure elections” earlier this year, but Reed said recent events had “shown that we need to consider whether our firewall is enough.”

The review will carry out an “in-depth assessment of the current financial rules and safeguards and offer recommendations to further mitigate risks from foreign political interference”.

It will also examine whether rules are in place to “protect our democracy from illicit money from abroad, including cryptocurrencies”.

Reform UK have made clear they are big supporters of cryptocurrency, and Nigel Farage announced in May that the party would accept donations in Bitcoin.

In August, Reform received a record £9m donation from a Thai-based crytocurrency investor.

In a post on X, Byline Times editor Adam Bienkov said this donation, along with Gill’s conviction, had “woken ministers up to the potential threat” of foreign financial interference.

Security Minister Dan Jarvis said: “This independent review will help to strengthen our democracy against covert attempts to interfere with our sovereign affairs.

“It will rigorously test the financial safeguards we currently have in place and ensure we have all the tools necessary to disrupt and deter threats.

“Protecting national security is our first duty and we will not tolerate those who trade our national interest for personal gain.”