Zack Polanski had the perfect two-word response for Zia Yusuf after he was accused of ‘treason’ by the Reform man.

On Friday, Yusuf shared a screenshot of a story about Polanski travelling to Calais to help refill water tanks for those wishing to cross the Channel to reach Britain.

Speaking to the Times, Polanski said the Greens would allow more asylum seekers to come to the UK and allow them to work from the moment they arrive “because that means they’re then paying into the tax system.”

This wound up Reform’s Yusuf though, who appeared to accuse Polanski of treason by travelling to Calais to help refugees.

Yusuf quoted the Treason Act from 1351, writing: “To be adherent to the King’s enemies in his realm, giving to them aid and comfort, in the realm or elsewhere”.

But Polanski owned the Reform chairman with a simple two word response, reminding him about a much more real example of potential treason.

He simply wrote: “Nathan Gill.”

Gill, who is the former leader of Reform in Wales, was recently sentenced to ten and a half years in prison for accepting bribes to make pro-Russian statements/

Whilst Yusuf’s original tweet has been liked some 12,000 times, Polanski’s response has racked up 14,000 likes.

Nathan Gill. — Zack Polanski (@ZackPolanski) December 12, 2025

The X spat is the latest in the feud between Polanski and Yusuf. In recent months, the pair have clashed on Question Time, particularly over immigration.