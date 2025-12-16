Reform UK are facing accusations of looking to introduce the “biggest council tax rise Worcestershire has ever seen” after they applied to potentially implement a 10% hike.

Worcestershire was one of a number of councils that Reform took control of in May’s local elections, with the party proudly declaring they would cut wasteful spending and improve local government efficiency across the country.

However, just as they have in areas such as Kent, Nigel Farage’s party have had a harsh wake-up call on just how difficult it is to govern.

In the case of Worcestershire County Council, Reform are facing strong criticism after they applied to government for permission to potentially increase council tax by up to 10%.

The deputy leader of the council, Rob Wharton, has said the authority needs “flexibility” to address a £73m budget shortfall, the BBC reports.

He said the plans for next year were still based on a 5% rise to council tax, something that looks likely to take place across several Reform-controlled authorities.

But opposition parties in Worcestershire have criticised Reform for considering the 10% rise.

Adam Kent, leader of the opposition Conservative group, said even a 5% rise is “horrendous” and that he “can’t see anybody in my group” supporting a hike higher than that.

He also pointed out how Reform had campaigned on a pledge of cutting waste and taxes, such as with their Musk-inspired DOGE unit.

How it started … How it's going.



ReformUK-controlled Worcestershire council – one of three visited by Zia Yusuf's "DOGE" team, promising huge savings – has applied for permission to raise council tax by 10%! 😱 ~AA pic.twitter.com/uvmfcfnA9y — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) December 15, 2025

Reform are the largest group on Worcestershire County Council but don’t have a majority, so rely on support from other parties.

A vote on the final amount of council tax will take place in February, with new taxes coming into force from April.

The council have also applied for what is effectively an emergency loan from the government to fill its budget gap.

It is hoping for £43.6m.

Wharton has said he doesn’t expect the government to agree to the 10% council tax rise “but it’s purely to give us that flexibility when the local government financial settlement comes out.”

“As it stands now, we’ve pencilled in a 5% council tax rise,” he said.

Just like in Kent, Reform are finding out that making big pledges about cutting wasteful spending is the easy part. When you actually get to the governing, it all becomes a lot more difficult.