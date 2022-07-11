A resurfaced clip of Rishi Sunak has been making the rounds on social media, and could put to bed claims any suggestion that he is the “people’s candidate”.

The former chancellor signalled his intention to run for Tory leadership after Boris Johnson resigned this week, saying: “Let’s restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country.”

Among those publicly backing Sunak are Commons Leader Mark Spencer, former Tory Party co-chairman Oliver Dowden, former chief whip Mark Harper, ex-ministers Liam Fox and Andrew Murrison, and MPs Sir Bob Neill and Paul Maynard.

Sunak video

The former chancellor released a glossy launch video in which he set out his family history, saying: “Our country faces huge challenges, the most serious for a generation.

“And the decisions we make today will decide whether the next generation of British people will also have the chance of a better future.”

The video has already been set to the Succession theme tune, making for some hilarious viewing:

Someone put the succession theme tune over Rishi Sunak's campaign video pic.twitter.com/qLGwiaPkQS — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) July 8, 2022

Middle Classes

But it is another video shot in 2007 that has really come back to haunt Sunak.

Last week an edited version of the clip was leaked on social media.

And now the full-length version has come to light, and it’s even harder to watch!

The full Sunak clip is even more toe-curling pic.twitter.com/vIVI6UTPun — Conor Gogarty (@ConorGogarty) July 9, 2022

