Mike Graham has sparred with an Insulate Britain spokesperson on air – and claimed that concrete is more sustainable than wood.

The TalkRadio host, currently covering for presenter Julia Hartley-Brewer, sparked bemusement for his interview with Insulate activist Cameron Ford – in which he quizzed the environmentalist on how “safe” his job is for the planet.

Ford – a carpenter – explained that he works for a sustainable building practice, telling Graham: “Wood is regenerative, you can grow trees. You can’t grow concrete.”

But Graham was not to be beaten, responding: “Yes you can.”

Stunned silence followed, before Graham promptly ended the one-minute interview, concluding: “That was Cameron, he grows trees, cuts them down and then makes things from them. I don’t think I ever want to talk to any of those people.”

You can watch it below:

Related: GB News host lambasted for ‘dictating to Black people what racism is’