The BBC relented at the eleventh hour today and finally published a report on the three-hour debate on the consequences of Brexit in parliament.

Britain’s split with the European Union was discussed by MPs from across the house in Westminster Hall on Monday after 183,000 people signed a petition calling for a public inquiry into the effects of the divorce.

The government says Brexit was a “democratic choice” and that it would not be an “appropriate subject for a public inquiry”.

But SNP MP Martin Day, who spoke in favour of the petition at the debate, noted that an inquiry had been set up by the government into the handling of the pandemic – and that Brexit’s impact would likely be even bigger.

“It is reasonable and I would suggest sensible that one is also held into the impact of Brexit. The public have a right to know,” he said.

The debate was widely covered in the media, but the BBC surprisingly chose not to cover it in the immediate aftermath.

Instead, as Mike Galsworthy pointed out, the broadcaster posted its reporters onto ‘cat stuck up a tree’ stories like the one below:

Fascinating, BBC News. But did you know there was a #BrexitInquiry debate yesterday?



Following 180,000 petition signatures, there was the first ever debate in Parliament on Brexit damage costing the UK billions across all sectors.



No BBC coverage.



But "man drives miles"?… https://t.co/GGUTM6c6pB — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) April 25, 2023

After hours of trolling, they finally published a report into the debate.

Better late than never!

