If you’re looking for a brunch spot that’s a cut above the rest, look no further than Fallow, London. This stylish eatery in the heart of the city has made a name for itself with its creative and innovative take on breakfast classics, serving up dishes that are as delicious as they are beautiful.

From the moment you step into Fallow, you know you’re in for something special. The bright, airy space is filled with natural light, and the décor is modern and minimalist, with pops of greenery adding a touch of warmth and charm.

But it’s the food that really steals the show here. Fallow’s brunch menu is a thing of beauty, with dishes that are carefully crafted and bursting with flavour. Whether you’re in the mood for something sweet or savoury, there’s something here to suit every taste.

The highlight of the menu is their signature Royales that feature fillings wedged between bespoke croissant dough buns with a gloriously golden brown hue and dimpled texture. Their signature – filled with sausage, bacon, kombu ketchup, egg, sriracha and topped with cheese – is probably the best brunch dish in the capital, and the mushroom and salmon belly iterations scoring big too.

For something heartier, the newly-launched full English breakfast is a must-try. But this is no ordinary fry-up – Fallow’s version features slow-cooked pork belly, roasted tomatoes, bubble, black pudding, and a perfectly poached egg, all served with sourdough toast. It’s a dish that’s both indulgent and satisfying, and it’s sure to set you up for the day ahead.

Of course, no breakfast at Fallow would be complete without a cup of coffee. And this is no ordinary cuppa – Fallow sources its coffee from the renowned Square Mile Coffee Roasters, ensuring that every cup is rich, flavourful, and perfectly brewed.

But what really sets Fallow apart is the attention to detail and the commitment to quality. Every ingredient is carefully sourced, and every dish is executed with precision and care. It’s clear that the team at Fallow is passionate about what they do, and it shows in every aspect of the dining experience.

If you’re looking for a breakfast spot that’s a cut above the rest, Fallow, London is the place to be. With its creative dishes, beautiful space, and commitment to quality, it’s no wonder that this eatery has become a favourite among Londoners and visitors alike. A Royal experience!

