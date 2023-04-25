North Wales outfit Wrexham have been widely lauded after they won promotion to the Football League after a 15-year absence.

Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who co-own the club, were among a 10,162 crowd watching the Welsh side secure the National League title on Saturday by beating Boreham Wood 3-1.

In a personal message after the match, Prince William, who is president of the FA, said: “Congratulations @Wrexham_AFC! A club with such amazing history, looking forward to a very exciting future back in the Football League. Doing Wales proud. W”

Deadpool star Reynolds said the victory showed exactly why they bought the club, while It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia co-creator McElhenney said the experience had been the “honour” of his life.

Wrexham players were seen spraying champagne and singing in the changing room after the match in celebration.

Reynolds and McElhenney were joined by fellow actor Paul Rudd in their executive seating area as they celebrated Wrexham’s title and promotion.

The co-owners went on to the pitch after the match to hug the players and hold the trophy.

Ant-Man star Rudd was seen drinking beer and singing songs with fans at the Turf next to the town’s Racecourse Ground before the match.

And it appears celebrations continued well into the night.

Players were filmed in McDonald’s in the early hours singing a familIar anthem about the current ruling party.

Among them was Paul Mullin, who has previously posted pictures of his boots featuring the X-rated message for the Conservatives.

Sarah Atherton, the Conservative MP for Wrexham, did not comment on the pictures at time.

