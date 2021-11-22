Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Monday 22 November 2021

Many parts dry with plenty of sunshine, though showers still affecting the far southeast. Cloudy across northern Scotland with a little rain. Feeling rather cold, especially in the breezy south.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Many places dry on Tuesday with the best of the sunshine in the south. Turning increasingly unsettled from the northwest midweek with some rain moving slowly southeast. Feeling rather cold.

London Weather forecast for today:

Monday will be a fine day with sunshine. Showers near Kent for much of the day. Winds easing light by evening away from coasts. Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Bright start on Tuesday before turning mostly cloudy by Wednesday and remaining mostly dry. Chance of morning fog. Some rain likely overnight. Probably brightening up during Thursday. Temperatures near normal.

Weather forecast data provided by the Met Office. The UK Met Office provide weather and climate forecasts to help with those decisions so people can be safe, wel and prosperous so that every single day, people can make decisions based on the weather. Met Office are people behind the weather forecasts that feature on TV, online and on your phone in the UK. They are also trusted to help protect UK armed forces as they plan missions around the weather; and to keep technology safe with our space weather forecasts. They help the UK and other economies prosper. For example, they advise energy and retail sectors of weather that might affect consumer trends. They also help airlines reduce costs, and run safely and on schedule. For a detailed forecast of your area, go to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

Are you interested in seeing your lucky numbers and horoscopes for the day, see them here. We provide this information free of charge every day of the week.