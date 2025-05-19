Emily Thornberry has brutally mocked Nigel Farage for using one “big word” over the EU reset deal, after he claimed Britain was “surrendering” sovereignty.

The Reform UK leader has faced backlash for already condemning an unfinalised deal Keir Starmer is negotiating with Brussels to “reset” Britain’s relations with the European Union.

Sir Keir will host a summit with EU leaders at Lancaster House in London on Monday.

It is expected to include a long-awaited youth mobility deal, which will allow 18 to 30-year-olds to travel more easily between the UK and the bloc.

On top of this, Britain could be granted access to the EU’s £150 billion defence procurement programme, allowing British forces to stock up on necessary supplies and potentially pay less for required equipment.

Brits will also be able to use e-gates at European airports instead of having to queue for hours to have their passports stamped.

Ahead of talks today, Farage said: “The whole ‘reset’ is an abject surrender from Starmer and politically something he will come to regret.”

But speaking on LBC, senior Labour MP Emily Thornberry hit back, saying: “I don’t think the public thinks that’s relevant. I think they think it’s political elite talking to themselves and it’s not really about real life.

“They do want, if their neighbours run a small business, to be able to export sausages to France and for it not to be held up.

‘Is a youth mobility scheme “surrender” like Nigel Farage said?’

‘Well, you know… Big word for him, isn’t it?

@EmilyThornberry dismisses the Reform leader's complaints.

“They do want to be able to travel to Europe and not have their passport stamped and be able to go through e-gates and be able to travel more easily, and they want more money in the economy.”

Asked about Farage’s “surrender” claim, Thornberry said: “Big word for him, isn’t it?”

She concluded: “Their’s 13 of these youth mobility schemes already with the UK and the sky hasn’t fallen in, and I think youngsters in Britain would like to be able to travel in Europe and so it has to be reciprocal.”

