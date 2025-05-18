A victory for common sense is seemingly on the horizon, as the UK now finds itself on the verge of agreeing a Brexit reset deal that could be worth up to “£25 billion per year” according to some economists. On Monday, both parties are expected to sign-off on a major agreement.

UK, EU expected to announce new agreement

Though international trade deals have been thrashed out with India and the US this month, this expected agreement with the EU could significantly outweigh the par of them. So, what is likely to feature in tomorrow’s scheduled announcement – and how will it benefit the UK?

Brexit reset deal: What’s on the table?

Stronger defence cooperation

It’s expected that the UK will be granted access to the EU’s £150 billion defence procurement programme, allowing British forces to stock up on necessary supplies and potentially pay less for required equipment.

Slashing passport queues

Perhaps the most noticeable difference, should this agreement go through, will be to how Brits get through passport control in the EU. The UK is now on the verge of securing a deal which will allow Brits to use e-gates, rather than stand in a separate queue for processing.

Fewer checks on food and agricultural goods

A major sticking point of Brexit has been just how convoluted the process to import and export goods have been. Starmer and his colleagues are hoping to secure an agreement which will substantially reduce checks on these items at the UK border, easing the flow of goods across the Channel.

Greater energy security

Talks will also open the door to the swifter import of energy – which UK representatives say will help to reduce household bills overall.

Reinstate a ‘youth mobility scheme’

Youth mobility packages are also on the agenda. One of the EU’s biggest demands during these discussions was to restore a deal which allowed adults under 30 ‘freedom of movement’ between the Union and the UK. Starmer, it seems, is willing to accept their terms – and it has the potential.

Rejoin the Erasmus student programme

It is understood that Labour want to opt-in and rejoin the Erasmus scheme, allowing students from Europe and the UK to freely study overseas.