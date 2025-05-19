Gary Lineker has said he ‘recognises the upset I caused’ as it was announced he will be leaving the BBC earlier than planned.

On Monday, it was confirmed Lineker would be leaving his presenting roles with the BBC at the end of this season, instead of carrying on until the end of the 2026 World Cup as planned.

This came after he shared a post about Zionism on Instagram that included a emoticon of a rat, a symbol historically used as an antisemitic insult.

As a result, the BBC have decided the former footballer will leave the corporation when he steps down from his Match of the Day hosting duties this weekend.

The broadcaster said in a statement: “Gary Lineker will leave his presenting role following the conclusion of Match of the Day for the 2024/25 season.

“He will not be part of the BBC’s coverage of the 2026 World Cup or next season’s FA Cup coverage.”

Lineker himself has released a statement on the matter, saying he recognises the “error and upset that I caused.”

He said: “Football has been at the heart of my life for as long as I can remember – both on the pitch and in the studio.

“I care deeply about the game, and about the work I’ve done with the BBC over many years.

“As I’ve said, I would never consciously repost anything antisemitic – it goes against everything I stand for.

“However, I recognise the error and upset that I caused, and reiterate how sorry I am. Stepping back now feels like the responsible course of action.”

Tim Davie, BBC director general, says: “Gary has acknowledged the mistake he made.

“Accordingly, we have agreed he will step back from further presenting after this season.

“Gary has been a defining voice in football coverage for the BBC for over two decades.

“His passion and knowledge have shaped our sports journalism and earned him the respect of sports fans across the UK and beyond.

“We want to thank him for the contribution he has made.”