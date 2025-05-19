Amanda Holden called on Keir Starmer to compensate Post Office scandal victims live on Britain’s Got Talent.

On Sunday night, she said if Keir Starmer “actually wants to do something and make a difference as Prime Minister” he should compensate Post Office scandal victims immediately.

This was after Hear Our Voice, a choir made up of people directly affected by the Horizon IT scandal, had performed in the third Britain’s Got Talent semi final.

Holden said: “I never ever use this show as any kind of political platform, but I’m going to say, if Keir Starmer actually wants to do something and make a difference as a prime minister, do it now!”

Simon Cowell then weighed in, calling out those who were in power at the time for the scandal.

“I think the people at the time were disgusting to you,” he said. “And the fact is this is still an ongoing story. I really hope this performance reminds people there are thousands of people out there who need justice.”

He went on to label the Post Office scandal “horrendous”, and voiced his admiration for the choir “for coming out here and turning something genuinely miserable into something positive, which is keeping your story alive.”

Hear Our Voice won the semi final after topping the public vote, and are one of the favourites to win the ITV talent show this year

