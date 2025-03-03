Donald Trump has hit out at Volodymyr Zelensky in a new statement, saying America will “not put up with it for much longer.”

The US president slammed Zelensky for his statement that peace with Russia is “still very, very far away.”

Trump said this is the “worst statement” the Ukrainian president could have made, and accused him of not wanting peace “as long as he has America’s backing.”

He wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform: “America will not put up with it for much longer!

“It is what I was saying, this guy doesn’t want there to be peace as long as he has America’s backing”.

Trump said European powers had “stated flatly that they cannot do the job without the US” in their meeting with Zelensky, adding: “Probably not a great statement to have been made in terms of a show of strength against Russia. What are they thinking?”

Key meeting later with Trump, Rubio, Hegseth, Vance, Waltz on Ukraine – follows Trump’s blasting of Zelenskyy again on Truth social about his claim the end of the war is ‘very very far away’. The ‘worst statement that could have been made’ says Trump. Speculation in DC about what… pic.twitter.com/CGLXlOoNQv — Dan Rivers (@danriversitv) March 3, 2025

