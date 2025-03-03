This is the awkward moment Susanna Reid refused to hug Piers Morgan as he made his return to Good Morning Britain.

Morgan was appearing on the show for the first time in four years, after he infamously stormed off the programme in 2021.

Speaking to Reid, he asked if she would give him a hug to welcome him back or whether they were just going to “ignore” his 1,453-day absence.

He said: “Hang on, are we just going to ignore the fact that I haven’t been here for 1,453 days? Do I not even get a hug?”

Moving towards Reid with his arms open, the YouTuber urged her “Come on, come on” despite her protestations.

After Reid turned down his hug request, her co-presenter Ed Balls got up and hugged Morgan instead.

Gesturing at Balls, Morgan then joked to Reid: “You’ve moved on so fast haven’t you!”

When Reid said she “doesn’t do hugs,” Balls interjected: “She doesn’t hug me either.”

Piers Morgan has returned to Good Morning Britain today for the first time since dramatically storming off four years ago pic.twitter.com/aXAhK6Ui9q — Charlie Watts (@char1iewatts) March 3, 2025

All in all, a pretty awkward and painful exchange.

