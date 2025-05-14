Donald Trump is taking tips on how to run the World Cup from Qatar.

The President of the United States is currently on a tour of the Middle East, visiting Saudi Arabia and now Qatar.

Trump reportedly sat down with Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim Al Thani where they spoke about how to run a World Cup, the Mirror reports.

Sheikh Al Thani told Trump: “You’re going to be hosting the World Cup, football, as you guys call it soccer.

“You’re also going to be hosting the Olympics as well, which is very very important. The two biggest sports events.

“We were very lucky that in 2022 we had the World Cup here in Qatar. And there wasn’t one incident during the World Cup. We had 1.5 million people during these couple of weeks and not one incident.

“We’re also sharing our experience on how to deal with the World Cup with your security forces, we have people visiting each other.”

Qatar hosted the World Cup in 2022, but came under scrutiny over conditions suffered by migrant workers building the country’s stadiums as well as treatment towards LGBT fans.

The visit to Qatar is part of Trump’s four-day tour of the Middle East. Having first visited Saudi Arabia, the president will round off his trip with a visit to the UAE.

His visit to Qatar has been dominated by controversy over a Boeing ‘flying palace’ that the nation are said to be gifting him.

