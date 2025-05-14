Pope Leo XIV has called for world peace in his first social media posts.

Last week, Robert Prevost became the first American pope after being elected in the 2025 papal conclave as the successor to Pope Francis.

Whilst Prevost has been fairly active on X in the past – having shared articles and posts calling out Donald Trump and JD Vance – he has now shared his first posts as pope.

His first message on X, shared on Wednesday afternoon, read: “Peace be with you all! This is the first greeting spoken by the Risen Christ, the Good Shepherd. I would like this greeting of peace to resound in your hearts, in your families, and among all people, wherever they may be, in every nation and throughout the world.”

In his subsequent posts, Pope Leo XIV made repeated calls for global peace and an end to wars.

In one message he wrote: “There is so much violence and so many wars in our world! Amid this horror that should provoke outrage—as people die in the name of military conquest—stands the call of Christ, who repeats: ‘Peace be with you!’”

Another post reads: “War is never inevitable. Weapons can and must fall silent, for they never solve problems but only intensify them. Those who sow peace will endure throughout history, not those who reap victims. Others are not enemies to hate but human beings with whom to speak.”

In his first Sunday noon blessing as pontiff over the weekend, he called for ceasefires in both Ukraine and Gaza.

