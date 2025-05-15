The UK has almost certainly become the fastest-growing economy in the G7.

On Thursday morning, the Office for National Statistics released its latest official figures on the economy, revealing that the UK’s economy grew by 0.7% in the period from January to March this year.

This was above the 0.6% that had been predicted by analysts, with the ONS saying the surprising growth had been driven by the UK services sector, although production also “grew significantly”, the BBC reports.

The new figures mean the UK is almost certainly now the fastest-growing economy in the G7. The 0.7% figure is higher than growth in Italy, Germany, France and the US, and is above the predicted figures from Canada and Japan.

That said, when Chancellor sits around the G7 finance ministers table next week in Canada, she will have the fastest growing economy (to be officially confirmed on 30th):



Q1 growth:



🇬🇧 0.7



🇨🇦 0.4 (est) release 30/5

🇮🇹 0.3

🇩🇪 0.2

🇫🇷 0.1

🇯🇵-0.1 (est) release tomorrow

🇺🇸- -0.1 — Faisal Islam (@faisalislam) May 15, 2025

UK GDP growth of 0.7% QoQ in Q1 2025 (+0.5% on a per capita basis) puts the UK at the top of the G7 league table. Encouraging underlying resilience, although recent surveys (PMIs, labour market surveys) since April tax and trade changes do point to a considerable slowdown in Q2. pic.twitter.com/4mZpkfUWI7 — Simon French (@Frencheconomics) May 15, 2025

The figures are from the period before Donald Trump’s tariffs were announced though, along with UK employer tax increases in April, so the strong rate of growth is not expected to continue.

Nevertheless, Chancellor Rachel Reeves said the figures showed “the strength and potential of the UK economy”.

“In the first three months of the year, the UK economy has grown faster than the US, Canada, France, Italy and Germany,” she added.

Today's growth figures show the strength and potential of the UK economy.



Against a backdrop of global uncertainty we are making the right choices in the national interest.



But there is more to do, we will go further and faster to make working people better off. — Rachel Reeves (@RachelReevesMP) May 15, 2025

