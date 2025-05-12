Donald Trump is set to accept a £300 million “flying palace” as a gift from Qatar to replace Air Force One.

A Qatari statement on Sunday announced that they had held discussions with Trump about “the possible transfer” of a luxury plane for the president to use temporarily.

While the statement did not mention the plane being a gift, Trump himself appeared to confirm this was the case when he posted on his Truth Social platform.

He wrote: “So the fact that the Defense Department is getting a GIFT, FREE OF CHARGE, of a 747 aircraft to replace the 40 year old Air Force One, temporarily, in a very public and transparent transaction, so bothers the Crooked Democrats that they insist we pay, TOP DOLLAR, for the plane.”

According to ABC, the gift of the plane was expected to be announced during Trump’s three-day visit to the Middle East next week.

However, a Qatari spokesperson has said that it would be “inaccurate” to say the plane would be gifted “during the upcoming visit of president Trump”.

The speculation over such an extravagant piece of machinery being gifted to Trump from another state has led to criticism.

Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders took to X voice his concerns with the supposed gift.

He wrote: “I don’t know who needs to hear this, but NO, Donald Trump cannot accept a $400 million flying palace from the royal family of Qatar.

“Not only is this farcically corrupt, it is blatantly unconstitutional. Congress must not allow this over-the-top kleptocracy to proceed.”

Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer also weighed in.

In a statement, he said: “Nothing says ‘America First’ like Air Force One, brought to you by Qatar.

“It’s not just bribery – it’s premium foreign influence with extra legroom.”

