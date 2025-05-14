The Saudi Royal Court have set up a mobile McDonald’s for Donald Trump during his visit to the nation.

The president is currently on a four-day tour of the Middle East. The first leg of the tour is in Saudi Arabia, and it seems like the Saudi royals have decided to do their very best to make him feel at home.

Footage shared on X shows the truck parked up in Riyadh. A White House official later confirmed the food truck’s presence, before it went viral on social media, with some asking ‘how is this real life?’

Saudi Royal Court now has a mobile McDonald’s serving Trump during his stay pic.twitter.com/Nk5HZitAae — Olga Nesterova (@onestpress) May 13, 2025

Saudi Arabia set up a mobile McDonald’s to serve Trump during his visit.



How’s this real life? pic.twitter.com/rlNtwYXKmY — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 13, 2025

One person joked that the food truck was “some real Veep sh*t”, in reference to the hit HBO political comedy.

Saudi Arabia bringing in a mobile McDonald’s for Trump is some real Veep shit. — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) May 13, 2025

Someone else said: “You can’t make this stuff up.”

You can’t make this stuff up. A mobile McDonald’s showed up in Riyadh as Trump visited Saudi Arabia. What happened to “making America healthy again” like he promised??? pic.twitter.com/fXZxyBYOFK — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) May 13, 2025

Do you ever get tired of how stupid and on the nose everything is now https://t.co/tZO1GLfGLg — Phil Niño (@phil_so_silly) May 13, 2025

Trump’s love of a Maccies is well-documented. in 2019, he famously served up a huge buffet of the fast food when welcomed national college football champions the Clemson Tigers to the White House, and is said to have enjoyed Egg McMuffins for breakfast during his 2016 election campaign.

Last year, the Republican even made a visit to a McDonald’s branch on his election campaign, donning an apron and serving chips to customers.

The visit to Saudi Arabia has seen Trump sign a $142bn deal with the Middle Eastern nation. It also appears to have been a tiring visit for the president…

After visiting Saudi Arabia, Trump will head to Qatar and the UAE.

Related: Donald Trump forgets to sign executive order at event for signing executive order