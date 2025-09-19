Donald Trump has claimed he requested Sadiq Khan not attend the King’s state banquet, despite fact the London mayor seemingly had no desire to attend.

The US president has been on a state visit of the UK this week, visiting the Royal Family at Windsor Castle and later the prime minister at Chequers.

The visit saw the UK and US announce a new £150bn tech deal as well as both Trump and Starmer give a joint speech last night, during which the pair addressed matters of Ukraine, Gaza, immigration and Peter Mandelson.

During his stay, Trump attended a state banquet at Windsor Castle with the King and other important figures in attendance.

However, one person President Trump did not want at the meal was the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, giving a scathing analysis of the politician in the latest chapter in a continuing feud between the pair.

Trump told reporters on Air Force One while on his way back to the US that Khan had wanted to attend the banquet, but the president had “asked that he not be there”.

Despite this, the BBC understands that Khan “did not seek or expect an invite to the state banquet”.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said: “I think the Mayor of London Khan is among the worst mayors in the world, and we have some bad ones.

“I think he’s done a terrible job. Crime in London is through the roof.

“I asked that he not be there. He wanted to be there, as I understand, I didn’t want him.”

Hitting back at the president, a source close to Sir Sadiq told the BBC Trump’s politics sowed “fear and division”.

Writing for the Guardian this week, the London mayor pointed out that the city is “safer than every US state in terms of homicide rate” and highlighted how record numbers of Americans are moving to London.”

Major crime stats have also dropped significantly this year in London.