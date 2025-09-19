According to open source data, the global e-commerce market will experience unprecedented growth in 2025: the volume of online sales is estimated at $6.5 trillion, with an average annual increase of 7-8%. Today, nearly 21% of global retail is online, a figure that would have seemed unthinkable a decade ago.

In the face of such rapid transformation, the stories of entrepreneurs who have managed to integrate themselves into the “new” economy and establish a sustainable business based on technology are particularly valuable. One such example is Oleksandr Pasichnyk, a serial e-commerce and agribusiness entrepreneur with over 15 years of experience in the US and Eastern European markets.

Oleksandr heads Sadivin LLC in Delaware and is the founder of the Win Win Prep Center in Florida, a logistics center that handles about 500,000 commodity transactions per year. The center provides packaging, labeling, and shipping of goods for sellers of major marketplaces, competing in efficiency with leading market players.

He had experience in building efficient systems long before that. He gained his first experience in system automation in 2010, when he worked in a Ukrainian dairy company. “We had to transform processes without significant investments. We removed unnecessary links, introduced digital tools, and implemented robotic systems for feed distribution and dairy product collection. This reduced costs and allowed us to export,” Pasichnyk recalls.

These developments laid the foundation for his future e-commerce solutions. In the Ukrainian market, many companies relied on cheap student labor to perform routine tasks manually. Pasichnyk went the other way: he built a matrix of business processes and bet on large-scale automation.

The result was significant: his team’s $1 million turnover was serviced by only four employees instead of fifteen. The implementation of custom-built Python scripts and AI solutions reduced manual data processing by 80%, turning technology into a major source of competitive advantage.

Today, almost half of the business processes in Pasichnyk’s companies have already been replaced by artificial intelligence. API integrations and bots automatically process emails from suppliers, search for goods on sites, and form orders.

“In 3-5 years, 90% of the work that humans do will be done by AI. It will be cheaper for businesses and consumers. Perhaps there will be one specialist with basic knowledge of the code – and later he will become unnecessary,” the entrepreneur predicts.

In addition to his own business, Pasichnyk consults Amazon sellers, whose combined annual turnover exceeds $6 million. He is also a partner in several companies, which, under his leadership, scaled their revenues to hundreds of thousands of dollars. At the same time, the entrepreneur emphasizes practice over formal educational initiatives: “The secret of success is not in buying courses, but in action. Information has been available for a long time; the question is who is able to apply it.”

He has created his own knowledge base for employees and clients, and his consulting focuses on scaling businesses from $100,000 to $1 million in turnover. “I can help grow from $100k to $1 million, but not from $10-15. You need a foundation and a willingness to invest here,” he notes.

In 2019, Oleksandr was invited to join the development team of Ysell, a cloud-based system that simplified logistics automation and demand forecasting. But he did not stop there. Today, the entrepreneur works with the Seller Assistant team, helping to elevate the product to the next level and providing sellers with the tools to operate more efficiently and stay ahead of the competition in the most saturated markets.

Pasichnyk’s achievements have not gone unnoticed: he became a member and was invited to be on the jury of the international E-commerce and Digital Marketing Awards, and was named “Entrepreneur of the Year” by the prestigious Ukrainian Business Award. His company Sadivin LLC generates more than $3 million in turnover annually, and Win Win Prep Center handles hundreds of thousands of goods, ensuring stable growth.

Nevertheless, the entrepreneur himself looks at the future without illusions: “Many people who work with me today risk being fired in the next few years if they don’t start transforming themselves. This also applies to me: if I stop staying up to date with the times, the same thing will happen to me.”