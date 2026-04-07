Donald Trump has likened Keir Starmer to Neville Chamberlain in his latest jibe aimed at the British prime minister.

Tensions have grown between Trump and Starmer ever since the US president started his war with Iran.

With every passing day of Trump’s disastrous and seemingly clueless military action in Iran, Starmer’s refusal to commit British troops to the conflict is vindicated ever more.

But the PM’s refusal to follow the US into another Middle East conflict hasn’t left Trump best pleased, and in recent weeks he’s launched a number of verbal attacks on the PM.

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In his latest jibe, Trump has seemingly compared Starmer to Neville Chamberlain, the prime minister who followed a policy of appeasement towards Nazi Germany in the years leading up to World War Two.

Speaking at a White House Easter event on Monday, Trump was discussing his war in Iran.

He told reporters that the UK had “a long way to go”, before adding: “We won’t want another Neville Chamberlain, do we agree? We don’t want Neville Chamberlain.”

🚨 WATCH: Donald Trump appears to compare Keir Starmer to Neville Chamberlain



"The UK has a long way to go. We don't want another Neville Chamberlain" pic.twitter.com/82P8oyxrgD — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) April 6, 2026

His comments come just weeks after Trump said Starmer was “no Winston Churchill.”

Reacting on social media though, some pointed out the irony of Trump talking about leaders who followed an appeasement approach to tyrants…

The only two leaders Trump has never criticised are Vladimir Putin & Benjamin Netanyahu but tell me more about appeasement please, Donald https://t.co/PbKX2u34Qu — David (@Zero_4) April 6, 2026

But here in the UK, many have praised Starmer for standing up to Trump and refusing to let the UK get dragged into the US’s war.

Last week, even Nigel Farage admitted that Starmer had been somewhat vindicated in his position.