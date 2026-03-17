Donald Trump’s meltdown over Keir Starmer’s refusal to join his war in Iran has continued as the president criticised his leadership style.

On Monday morning, Starmer reiterated that the UK would not be pulled into the wider war in Iran, as nations across the globe blanked Trump’s demands to send ships to the Strait of Hurmuz.

Speaking from Downing Street, the Prime Minister said his priority remained ending the conflict in the Middle East as quickly as possible to avert a cost of living crisis for Brits.

Later in the day, Trump gave a press conference in which he provided an update on the US’s war.

READ NEXT: Trump keeps referring to Iran war as ‘excursion’ – and people think they’ve worked out why

It wasn’t long before he took aim at Starmer, voicing his disappointment in the lack of support from the Labour leader.

He then went on to criticise Starmer’s leadership style, with Trump seemingly bemused by the concept of a nation’s leader discussing policy and approach with their team.

“The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom told me yesterday, ‘I’m meeting with my team to make a determination,'” Trump said.

“I said, ‘You don’t need to meet with a team. You’re the prime minister, you can make your own [decision]. Why do you have to meet with your team to find out whether or not you’re going to send some minesweepers, send some boats?’

“I said, ‘You don’t have to meet with your team.’

Trump then claimed oil prices and inflation would go down “very, very rapidly” when the war in Iran is over.

🚨 WATCH: Donald Trump criticises Keir Starmer's leadership style



"He told me 'I'm meeting with my team to make a determination'. I said, 'You don't need to meet with a team. You're the PM… Why do you need to meet with your team to find out whether or not to send some boats?" pic.twitter.com/Vqkbuk4FV4 — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) March 16, 2026

Later on, speaking in the Oval Office, Trump said he was “very disappointed” Starmer didn’t do more to help in the Middle East.

However, he did describe the prime minister as a “very nice guy.”

🚨 WATCH: Donald Trump says Britain used to be "the Rolls Royce of allies" but he's "very disappointed" Keir Starmer didn't do more to help in the Middle East



"The Prime Minister is a nice man, I think he is a very nice guy" pic.twitter.com/GFlKkbtUfN — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) March 16, 2026

Over the last couple of weeks, Trump has taken aim at Starmer on numerous occasions.

But the PM has remained firm in his refusal to take Britain into a war in the Middle East, and there’s no denying he has the support of the public on this.

We’d hazard a guess that, given how unpopular Trump is amongst Brits, the president throwing his toys out the pram is doing no harm for Starmer’s popularity either.