Donald Trump has warned that a ‘whole civilisation will die tonight’ if Iran fails to make a deal with the US.

The world is watching today as Trump’s 8pm ET deadline on Tuesday evening (00:00 GMT on Wednesday) looms into view.

The US president has warned that if Tehran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz by this time, then huge attacks on Iranian civilian infrastructure will take place.

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Now, in a new post on Tuesday, Trump has warned that a “whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again”.

He added: “I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?

“We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!”

Deliberately attacking civilian infrastructure, such as bridges and power plants, would constitute a violation of international law, something the United Nations has made clear.

However, the Board of Peace founder and FIFA Peace Prize winner has said he is ‘not worried’ about any breaches or war crimes he made end up committing.

On Monday, Iranian media reported that Tehran had rejected a proposed ceasefire from the US.

According to US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, more than 3,500 people have been killed in Iran since the US-Israeli attacks started more than five weeks ago. This includes at least 1,665 civilians.