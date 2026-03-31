Donald Trump’s war in Iran is being labelled the ‘Epstein War’ by some as anger grows in the US towards the conflict.

After more than a month of conflict in the Middle East, Trump and his administration seem no closer to working out how to end the war. At the same time, a global energy crisis entirely of Trump’s making seems to be looming as Iran continues to effectively block the Strait of Hormuz in retaliation.

This is likely to send the cost of living soaring both in America and across the globe as the price of oil and petrol soars.

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The reason why Trump and Israel decided to start bombing Iran remains unclear to many. After all, it was only last summer that Trump was claiming the US had destroyed Iran’s nuclear capability.

But within days of launching airstrikes on the country at the end of February, he was trying to convince the world the Tehran regime was on the brink of developing a nuclear weapon.

This has prompted theories that the war is something of a dead cat strategy from Trump to distract from growing scrutiny over the release of files relating to Jeffrey Epstein.

So, some have started coining the conflict in Iran the ‘Epstein War.’

I JUST WANT TO REMIND EVERYONE THAT IRAN DID NOT HAVE ANY NUCLEAR WEAPONS AND THAT THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ WAS OPEN FOR BUSINESS BEFORE TRUMP STARTED THE EPSTEIN WAR 🤷 — Glenn Tunes (@glenn_tunes) March 30, 2026

The death toll for the USA in the Epstein War is 13… or at least that's what they told us two weeks ago.



When are they going to let us know the real number? https://t.co/htTR2gCAqT — JerryRigEverything (@ZacksJerryRig) March 27, 2026

This includes Canadian politician Wab Kinew, who called out the impact the conflict was having both in Canada and the US.

Speaking at an event last week, he said: “We have to stop the war in Iran. It is causing a lot of suffering overseas, it is causing a lot of economic pain to working people here in Canada and across North America.

“Not a single Canadian should ever be put in harms way to try and defend Donald Trump’s foolish Iran war.

“And I’ll go a step further and I’ll say no American either. No American child from the blue collar or the middle class should have to die in Iran.”

“Let the Epstein class fight the Epstein war,” he added.

“Let the Epstein class fight the Epstein war."



Listen to this important statement from Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew regarding how Canada must be unequivocal in our stance against the illegal war in Iran and Lebanon.



We must not fight Donald Trump's war.

We must not align with a… pic.twitter.com/ZASwIV8wt9 — NCCM (@nccm) March 27, 2026

The war seems to be taking a devastating toll on Trump’s popularity as well, with opinion polls showing plummeting support for both the conflict and Trump.

The president has hit a term two low net approval of -16.7% according to polling expert Nate Silver, which includes a near 5% drop in March alone.

Silver said the fact gas prices were now at around $4 a gallon across the US was no doubt a significant factor in Trum’s drop in the polls.

This is up by more than a dollar in the past month and the first time prices have been above $4 since 2022.

CNN data expert Harry Enten also highlighted that amongst independents, Trump was now at an all-time low of any president at this point in their second term.