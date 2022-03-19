David Cameron posted a picture of himself at his local food bank before embarking on a humanitarian mission to Poland – much to the bemusement of people on social media.

The former prime minister is driving a small lorry full of supplies for Ukrainian refugees to the country’s border.

He announced the trip on Twitter, where he said he had been volunteering for two years at a food project in west Oxfordshire called the Chippy Larder.

I'm currently driving to Poland with two Chippy Larder colleagues to make our delivery to the Red Cross. It’s going to be a long drive, but I’ll keep you updated along the way. #StandWithUkraine️ pic.twitter.com/T0ORCT4Eek — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) March 18, 2022

Austerity Britain

But the former PM, who is widely regarded as the architect of austerity Britain, was called out on social media for creating the problem he is now trying to solve.

A report released in 2018 found that the benefits system, epitomised by Universal Credit, was driven by the desire to get across a simple set of messages that the state “no longer has your back” and that “you are on your own”.

He said: “What goes along with that is a sense that we should make the system as unwelcoming as possible.

“That people who need benefits should be reminded constantly that they are lucky to get anything.

“That nothing will be made easy” and “that sanctions should be harsh, should be immediate and should be painful”.

Poverty

At the time, some 14 million people, a fifth of the population, lived in poverty in the United Kingdom. Four million of these are more than 50 percent below the poverty line, and 1.5 million are destitute, unable to afford basics essentials.

After years of progress, poverty is rising again, the UN report found, with child poverty predicted to rise 7 per cent between 2015 and 2022, homelessness is up 60 per cent since 2010, and food banks rapidly multiplying.

“In the fifth richest country in the world, this is not just a disgrace, but a social calamity and an economic disaster, all rolled into one,” Alston said.

Reaction

On the one hand you want to say fair play. On the other hand he presided over an austerity policy that literally created this situation. https://t.co/uULBQwEqYb — Ralf Little 💙 (@RalfLittle) March 18, 2022

Foodbank use went up 2,612% while David Cameron was Prime Minister.



Apologise for that before you start posing for photos, @David_Cameron. https://t.co/99D5qCtHR2 — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) March 18, 2022

Hey Dave, what year did you become PM again? pic.twitter.com/jLeysoP6MA — Keir Kevlar 🚩🇺🇦🕊 (@TheOfficialKeir) March 18, 2022

We didn't need food banks before you became Prime Minister. Your Austerity was a political choice to hurt the poor, and Brexit has further harmed the country. — Paul (@Paul68958640) March 18, 2022

Food packs handed out by Trussell Trust food banks in 09/10: 41,000



Food packs handed out by Trussell Trust food banks in 16/17: 1.2 million



That’s what happened after 6 years of David Cameron. I can not, and will not, ever forgive him for the deadly austerity he implemented. https://t.co/WZQdWgJMjr — George Aylett (@GeorgeAylett) March 18, 2022

You are personally responsible for this facility being needed. — Mike Holden 💙 (@MikeHolden42) March 18, 2022

Related: Dowden signals an end to ‘net zero dogma’ – less than 6 months on from Cop26