Train operators in Britain have announced they will provide free onward train travel for Ukrainians on arrival in the UK.

Companies will work together to provide support to refugees, complementing offers made by the European railway family to provide safe and free passage to those fleeing war.

The scheme, which will be live from Sunday 20th March 2022, will give Ukrainians 48 hours from arrival in the UK to complete their journey.

It applies to all train operators in Great Britain, and many bus and coach operators are also offering free onward travel to final destinations.

Jac Starr, Chief Executive Officer at the Rail Delivery Group, said: “We have all been shocked by the tragedy unfolding in Ukraine.

“As an industry we know this is the right thing to do, making sure families affected by this tragedy can be reunited as quickly as possible, and helping others get to safety.

“Similar schemes have been launched on the continent so I am proud that we are standing alongside our European Rail family and doing what we can to help.”

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “We are working tirelessly to help Ukrainians travelling to Britain fleeing conflict.

“It is hugely welcome that the transport industry has come together to offer free rail, tram, bus and coach onward travel from any international port, airport or train station.

“The UK stands with the Ukrainian people and those fleeing Putin’s brutal invasion.”

