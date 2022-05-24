It angered many when MP’s were handed a £2,200 pay rise back in April taking their basic pay from £81,932 to £84,144.

Considering the cost of living crisis this would seem more than enough to live on.

Well, many MPs have second jobs to increase their income.

Analysis of the latest data from the UK Parliament to establish which MPs have earned the most from employment opportunities gained outside of their parliamentary role/salary between the period of 2019 – 2022, reports City Am.

Total

Collectively, from their second jobs: the 187 Conservative MPs have made = £10,890,250.44, the 88 Labour MPs have made = £1,610,221.82, the 23Scottish National Party (SNP) MPs have made = £119,777.56, the 8 Liberal Democrat MPs have made = £308,046.91, the 4 Democratic Unionist MPs have made = £7,920, the 3 Independent MPs have made = £5,642.22, the 2 Alba Party MPs have made = £1,160, the 1 Green Party MP has made = £4,300, the 1 Social Democratic and Labour Party MP has made = £320, the 1 Plaid Cymru MP has made = £1,326.21 and the 1 Sinn Fein MP has made = £168,192.

For all 319 MPs, that is a of £13,117,157.16.

The figures reveal that Tory MP Geoffrey Cox has banked an astonishing £1,835,399.89 from external employment.

One of his most notable roles was providing legal services to Withers LLP, who in turn paid him £703,311.05 for 633 hours of work between 25th January to 31st December 2021 for them.

Failed PM Theresa May doesn’t do too bad either and comes in second with £1,564,076.00 from speaking engagements.

The top ten incomes are:

1.

Geoffrey Cox, Tory, £1,835,399

2.

Theresa May, Tory, £1,564,076

3.

Sajid Javid, Tory, £758,670

4.

Dan Jarvis, Labour, £693,775

5.

Fiona Bruce , Tory, £575,686

6.

Andrew Mitchell, Tory, £524,486

7.

Richard Fuller, Tory, £453,650

8.

Ed Davey, Lib Dems, £298,500

9.

Julian Smith, Tory, £281,000

10.

John Hayes, Tory, £258,720

