George Osborne – best known for his austerity programme rolled out in the aftermath of the financial crash – has said he would send poorer families a cheque in the post if he was in government today.

The cost-of-living crisis threatens to plunge millions of families below the poverty line with soaring inflation adding to the price of everyday basics.

Speaking on The Andrew Neil Show on Channel 4, the former chancellor said sending money directly was the most “straightforward way to help people” amid soaring fuel costs.

“Without getting into the intricacies of the benefit system, just send households on lower and middle incomes a cheque in the post,” he said, noting that the policy was “not unlike what they do in the US”.

Rishi Sunak

His comments come as Rishi Sunak faces criticism for not pledging further support for families struggling to cope with the cost-of-living crisis.

Pressed on how Sunak could win back voters, he said: “The best thing that he can do is be less the politician – which is hard – and be more the national leader through the economic crisis.

“The Government needs to stop fussing about everything else and reset itself with a new economic plan.”

Windfall tax

One measure prime minister Boris Johnson is facing calls to implement is a windfall tax on the soaring profits of oil and gas giants to fund a fresh support package or reduce consumer bills.

Osborne, a former editor of the Standard, said he believes that Sunak will eventually introduce a windfall tax amid reports of a rift in Cabinet over whether to impose the policy.

“I think he will do one but I have to say, it’s not really addressing the serious fiscal problem the country is going to have in the future. It’s a one-off scoop of money.

“But it’s an interesting dynamic where apparently No10 don’t want one and No11 do.”

