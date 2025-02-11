Clacton voters were left stunned after they were told about the voting record of their MP, Nigel Farage.

Reform UK leader Farage won the Essex seat at the general election last year, becoming an MP at the eighth time of asking.

Since being elected to the seat, Farage seems to have been more keen to fly over to America than he is to hold any surgeries in Clacton, which if he’s not careful could lead some to think he never really cared about the Essex area, and was simply looking for an easy way into the House of Commons.

But surely the people of Clacton were aware of their MP’s voting record, outside of him simply being the man who championed the national disaster that was Brexit.

Well, would you believe they’re not?

The Trades Union Congress decided to head to Clacton to ask people their for their views on current employment practices such as fire and rehire, zero hours contracts, unfair dismissal and low sick pay.

Unsurprisingly, each one said they disagreed with these practices and said they should be banned in law.

Then, they were told that their local MP had in fact voted against a bill in parliament that would have done just that.

Their reactions speak volumes, with one woman saying she was “really surprised because I thought he was working for the public.”

Another says she thought he was “more for the people and more for human rights.”

We revealed Nigel Farage’s voting record to his constituents in Clacton.



They weren’t happy. pic.twitter.com/XAgnST0pWs — Trades Union Congress (@The_TUC) February 10, 2025

Reacting to the video, one person said it was “so painful to watch,” whilst others said they “feel for these people” who were “fed a lie” by Farage.

This is *so* painful to watch https://t.co/8HmvCuHVeA — Arbeitology (@Arbeit_Fish) February 10, 2025

I feel for these people. They've been fed a line that he's "on the side of working people" so successfully that they have clearly started to dismiss what they see with their own eyes: that he is an upper class right wing opportunist who couldn't care less about the public. Sad. https://t.co/xFBKGW93Vh — Alec Proffitt 🔴⚪⚫⚔️ (@GinnerWina) February 10, 2025

