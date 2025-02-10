Our solar system’s planets are set to align in a seven-strong planetary parade this week that will be visible in the UK night sky.

The celestial event is set to be an extension of the already impressive six planets that aligned last month with the closest planet to the sun, Mercury, set to join the party.

This will lead to a full house of Solar System planets being on display at the same time – Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune.

CHONGQING, CHINA – SEPTEMBER 05: Venus appears in conjunction with a crescent moon in the evening sky on September 05, 2024 in Chongqing, China. (Photo by Cheng Xin/Getty Images)

The official astronomical term is planetary alignment, which describes the event when several planets gather closely on one side of the Sun at the same time.

Five of these planets (Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn) will be easily visible to the naked eye. You’ll need a telescope or high-powered binoculars to see Neptune and Uranus.

Six of the planets have been on display throughout January and February, while to catch all seven you’ll only have one evening for the occasion.

Weather permitting, the 28th February will be the night to catch the historic glimpse, with such alignments rarely happening due to the planets’ varying orbits.

