Brits reckon Ed Davey would do better as prime minister than both Nigel Farage and Kemi Badenoch, according to a new poll.

In recent months and weeks, it probably feels like you’ve heard about no one else in British politics more than Farage.

The Reform UK leader is adamant his party will be a force to be reckoned with at the next general election, and some would have you believe he is the prime minister elect.

But it turns out more Brits would back Lib Dem leader Ed Davey as the leader of the country than they would the former UKIP leader.

According to a new YouGov poll, when asked who would make the best prime minister out of the two politicians, 30 per cent said Davey, compared to 25 per cent who said Farage.

It’s not just Farage that Davey seems to be more popular than. The Kingston and Surbiton MP also beat Tory leader Kemi Badenoch when the same question was asked about them, with 26 per cent preferring Davey in Number 10 compared to 17 per cent for Badenoch.

Who do Britons think would make the best prime minister?



Keir Starmer vs Kemi Badenoch

Starmer: 31%

Badenoch: 20%



Keir Starmer vs Nigel Farage

Starmer: 36%

Farage: 26%



Keir Starmer vs Ed Davey

Starmer: 24%

Davey: 16%



Kemi Badenoch vs Nigel Farage

Badenoch: 22%

Farage: 22%… pic.twitter.com/EchPOpSMIb — YouGov (@YouGov) February 10, 2025

The findings were part of larger research carried out by YouGov looking at Badenoch’s favourability after 100 days as leader of the Conservatives.

Safe to say, the findings don’t make great reading for the leader of the opposition, Just under half of Tory voters (48 per cent) say she doesn’t look like a prime minister in waiting, and only a quarter think she has done a good job as leader of the party.

Meanwhile, twice as many people think she is untrustworthy than do trustworthy (39 per cent vs 19 per cent), and she tied with Farage when people were asked who would make the best prime minister (22 per cent for each).

Related: New data shows UK could be £26bn better off with ‘closer EU alignment’