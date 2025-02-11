A Tory peer has told Ukraine to “accept” their occupied land belongs to Russia.

Lord Richard Balfe has also said Ukraine should give up on its ambitions to join Nato and pull out of some Russian regions such as Kursk.

Talking to Russian state media agency TASS, the Conservative Party figure said: “Ukraine must withdraw from Kursk and accept that Crimea and the eastern [regions] are part of the Russian Federation.”

He added that Russia should not pay reparations to Ukraine and urged Western countries to give Putin’s country their assets back after they were frozen when the full-scale invasion started in 2022.

“The easiest way to end the ongoing conflict is to stop the proxy war waged by Western powers, especially the United States, by ceasing to arm Ukraine,” he said last year.

Lord Richard Balfe said Ukraine should “accept that Crimea and eastern regions are part of the Russian Federation.” (House of Lords)

Lord Balfe previously came under pressure for reportedly using “Kremlin talking points” and calling a Russian ambassador a “nice chap”. He has also called the conflict “undoubtedly illegal” but said “it was not unprovoked,” and urged fellow parliamentarians to “understand the context in which it happened”.

Justifying his comments to Tortoise Media in November, he argued: “On joining the Lords I decided I was not going to use it to make money or indulge in any activity for financial gain but I was going to speak my mind.

“That I have done and in the case of the Russian Federation thoroughly annoyed everyone.”

His remarks, however, are at odds with the position adopted by all the major political parties.

Defence secretary John Healey said: “Our commitment to stand with the Ukrainian people is absolute, as is our resolve to confront Russian aggression and pursue Putin for his war crimes.

“This government is steadfast in our commitment to continue supplying military assistance and will stand shoulder to shoulder with our Ukrainian friends for as long as it takes.”

