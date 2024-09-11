Tory traditionalist Christopher Chope has been put forward for membership of the modernisation select committee, prompting ridicule on social media.
Chope gained notoriety in 2018 for trying to block a proposal to make upskirting a specific criminal offence.
He has also faced criticism for referring to Commons staff as “servants” and telling one female MP to “apply her mind” in a House of Commons row.
The Christchurch MP’s voting record is equally chequered.
Chope has objected to proposed laws to protect girls from female genital mutilation (FGM), plans to host a global women’s conference in the Commons, and to granting a posthumous pardon to Alan Turing over his conviction for “homosexual activity”.
Reacting to the news he has been put forward for the modernisation select committee, a Labour spokesperson said: “Christopher Chope has never seen a law he hasn’t wanted to antiquate. Clearly the Tories haven’t learned anything from their election defeat and are refusing to change.
“He blocked a ban on upskirting, objected to the pardoning of WWII hero Alan Turing and opposed ending the abhorrent practice of female genital mutilation. This is not a man the Tories should be championing.”
Related: Man who told MP Jess Phillips she would ‘burn until her skin is no more’ jailed