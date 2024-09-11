Rachel Reeves has secured an £8 billion investment from Amazon Web Services to build and operate data centres in the UK over the next five years.

The technology giant said the growth of cloud computing and artificial intelligence was key to the increasing investment, which the firm said could contribute around £14 billion to the UK’s GDP and help support around 14,000 jobs each year.

The development and maintenance of new AI tools requires increasingly large amounts of computing power and server space, meaning firms such as AWS are well placed to benefit from the rising demand for cloud computing capacity.