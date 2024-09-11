Dave Grohl has announced that he has had a baby “outside” of his marriage and that he is working to “regain” his wife’s trust.

Taking to Instagram, the Foo Fighters and, formerly, Nirvana, rocker wrote: “I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage.

“I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.

“We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved as we move forward together. Dave.”

The singer didn’t disclose any information about the newborn’s mother.

Grohl married his wife, Jordyn Blum, back in 2003. Together they share three children together, Violet Maye, Harper Willow, and Ophelia Saint.

After announcing the news, several people responded with the same thing – and it really was an obvious choice!

