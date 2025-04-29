Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre has lost his seat in Canada’s general election.

The man who looked nailed on to be Canada’s next prime minister just a few months is projected to lose his seat in Carleton, Ontario, according to CBC, whilst his party slide towards election defeat at the hands of the Liberals.

Canada’s public broadcaster predicts that Liberal MP Bruce Fanjoy will win the seat, with 51% of the vote, with Poilievre only set to win 46%.

The result puts confirms that Canadians have well and truly shunned Poilievre’s maple MAGA rhetoric, with the Conservative leader having seemingly read from the Donald Trump playbook during his campaign.

Poilievre had campaigned hard on immigration and crime, moaned about ‘woke ideology’ and back in 2022 he advocated for anti-lockdown protestors who shut down Ottawa for three weeks.

Just a few months ago, Poilievre had looked a dead cert to become Canada’s next PM, as the Conservatives held a 25-point lead in the polls.

But since Donald Trump’s inauguration as US president, there has been a dramatic reversal in fortunes for both the Tories and the Liberals.

Following months of tariff trade wars and comments from Trump calling for Canada to become America’s 51st state, Canadians have united behind the Liberals, a surge in popularity also helped by the party replacing unpopular leader Justin Trudeau earlier this year with former Bank of England governor Mark Carney.

The Liberal Party have won the most seats in the election, and still could win a majority. At the time of writing, the party are projected to win 168 seats, four short of the number needed for a majority.

Speaking following his win, Carney said: “President Trump is trying to break us so that America can own us. That will never ever happen.”

He told the crowd he had been warning them that America “wants our land, our resources, our country,” and that “one of the responsibilities of government is to prepare for the worst.”

The former Bank of England governor accused the US of ‘betraying’ Canada and said the country’s “old relationship of integration with the US is now over.”

He added: “If the US no longer wants to be at the forefront of world leadership, Canada will be.”

