America, are you great again? There’s been an almighty uproar in the US over the last 24 hours, after a Milwaukee judge was arrested and detained by FBI officials. The Bureau’s director, Kash Patel, added more fuel to the fire, by posting and then deleting a boastful Tweet on the matter.

Arrest of US judge by FBI sparks heated debate

Judge Hannah Dugan has been accused of failing to comply with orders from ICE officials, who are the body in charge of rounding-up and deporting illegal immigrants. The legal professional, among other things, is alleged to have helped a suspect avoid capture inside her our courthouse.

ICE agents showed up at the establishment and attempted to detain Eduardo Flores Ruiz, whose current status is undocumented. However, fearing that due process had been bypassed and that the wrong warrants for arrest had been issued, Dugan is accused of directing Ruiz out of the way.

Kash Patel deletes celebratory Tweet

She was arrested and charged on Friday – a process which has sparked both a constitutional and political crisis. Kash Patel only deepened the concerns, when he posted to his 1.4 million followers on X (funny that they’re still called Tweets, mind) about the FBI’s intervention.

Why did Kash Patel delete this? pic.twitter.com/WkkqmTcawH — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) April 25, 2025

FBI arrest sparks cries of ‘fascism’ from State Legislators

The Republican top brass argue that ‘no-one is above the law’. But a whole raft of representatives from the Democrats have lined up to lambast this ‘lack of due process’, with one elected official claiming that the arrest was ‘dangerous’ and ‘clearly intimidatory’.

Wisconsin State Senator, Chris Larson, branded the move as ‘outright authoritarian’. In the closing remarks of his statement, Larson also accused the Trump Administration of ‘propagating a white supremacist narrative’, and issued a definite ‘rejection of fascism in the United States’.

“That the arrest of Judge Hannah Dugan was announced by FBI Director Kash Patel’s on social media is indicative of the true goal of this action – to intimidate other judges into complying with this admin’s authoritarian goals. We condemn ICE arrests in sensitive places like courtrooms.”

“Due process is not just a fundamental right guaranteed by our constitution, it is a matter of basic human dignity. It is irresponsible to take the side of the accuser, when they have released false information to propagate white supremacy. We roundly reject fascism in the USA.” | Chris Larson