Anatomy of a Fall, one of the decade’s very best movies, has just been added to Netflix.

The film stars Sandra Huller (who was Oscar-nominated for her role) as Sandra Voyter, an acclaimed German novelist. She lives in an isolated mountain chalet in France with her French husband, Samuel (Samuel Theis), and their visually impaired young son, Daniel (Milo Machado-Graner).

One day, Daniel returns home from walking his dog to find his father dead from an apparent fall from an open attic window.

Despite Sandra insisting that the death was accidental, she is indicted by the French authorities on charges of homicide.

As the author takes to the court, her difficult marriage to Samuel comes under the microscope. Could she have really committed a murder?

The English and French-language legal thriller drama holds a 96% Rotten Tomatoes score and earned five nominations at the Oscars, where it won in the Best Original Screenplay category.

Watching the movie, it’s easy to see why it garnered such acclaim. Anatomy of a Fall works as a tense and twisty courtroom thriller that will have audiences guessing until the final moments.

But it’s also a fascinating, highly detailed and darkly comic look at all the procedures involved with Sandra’s case.

The performances are all incredible too, particularly Huller’s enigmatic and multi-faceted lead turn.

Holding a 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, you can read a sample of some of Anatomy of a Fall’s glowing write-ups below:

The Atlantic: “It’s a simple question, really: What if a domestic drama got crossed with a courtroom thriller? Anatomy of a Fall is the glorious answer.”

Financial Times: “[Co-writer and director Justine] Triet builds a taut did-she-do-it tension while also working in discomfiting questions about marital power dynamics and how much an artist’s work really reveals about their character.”

IndieWire: “As it calls the institution of marriage to the stand, Triet’s piercing film holds the ambient tensions and illogical loose ends of domestic life against the harsh and rational light of a legal system that searches for order in chaos.”

The Messenger: “Found guilty of being great.”

Rolling Stone: “Though some may come for the murder mystery, it’s Triet’s way of using that genre to get at deeper notions of love turning to hate, and tiny marital fissures that turn into chasms, that really makes this something close to an anti-romantic masterpiece.”

Anatomy of a Fall is streaming on Netflix in the UK and Ireland right now.

