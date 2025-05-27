Boris Johnson is apparently considering a return to politics because he’s ‘bored.’

The disgraced former prime minister recently welcomed another child into the world, but despite this he is said to be “hungering for political relevance.”

As the Tories and Kemi Badenoch flounder in the polls, rumours have swirled about a potential tilt at the Conservative Party leadership from the man who brought his hard Brexit, partygate, and political chaos that paved the way for Liz Truss.

In a column for the Times, Jenni Russell said the Tories “would be fools” to fall for the Johnson dupe for a second time.

However, sources who know Johnson said he was definitely interested in a return to politics – simply because he’s got nothing else to do.

Russell wrote: “It may seem incredible that a disgraced former prime minister might try to return, but those who know him say he’s never stopped toying with the idea.

“He’s making a fortune but he’s bored, even with a new baby, and hungering for political relevance.”

One source told the Times: “He definitely feels it’s unfinished business. It was humiliating that he went from a record majority to out in disastrous fashion in three years. He wants to remedy his record. He wants to be world king once again.”

Johnson's reasons for wanting to make a comeback, *from an ally*: "He's making a fortune, but he's bored."



Oh, OK then. ~AA pic.twitter.com/sfzvJwIMZi — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) May 27, 2025

Another source said that Johnson would not make a move on a return to politics unless he knows he has solid backing though, pointing out that he “doesn’t do brave.”

Murmurings of a return to the Tory Party for Johnson gathered pace after a recent poll showed he was the only Conservative who could reverse Reform’s lead in the polls.

There are also widespread reports that Kemi Badenoch’s disastrous time as leader could be on its last legs as party MPs and members look to oust her.

But in her column, Russell said the Tories would be “culpable fools to fall for this hollow man a second time”, explaining how Johnson is the “root cause of their current collapse.”

She wrote: “He broke their brand. He promised to cut immigration only to drive it up by millions. He promised post-Brexit prosperity but made the country poorer. He promised levelling up but couldn’t be bothered, so delivered levelling down.

“He wrecked his party, expelling so many decent principled Tories that his successor was the catastrophic Truss. He pioneered the recklessness she tried to imitate. He modelled deception, charm and carelessness as a route to highest office.

“His betrayals have deepened the despairing political cynicism that pervades Britain now. The country has been damaged in every way by his legacy.”

Russell went on to say that Reform would “pulverise” Johnson on his record, describing him as “yesterday’s man.”

The fact that the Tories seem to have no one better to turn around their fortunes may be the clearest sign that they are on their last legs as a political force.

Related: Sky News host mocks Kemi Badenoch over poor polling numbers