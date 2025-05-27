Tommy Robinson got straight back onto his grift within minutes of being released from prison.

On Tuesday, the right-wing agitator was released early from his 18-month prison sentence.

Last week, the High Court ruled his sentence for the offence of contempt of court should be reduced by four months. He was originally due to be released on July 26.

Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, had been jailed in October last year after he admitted to breaching a court order by screening a documentary which contained libellous claims about a Syrian refugee schoolboy.

In a video on Tuesday morning, the 42-year-old spoke outside the prison. Sporting a beard and long hair, he thanked Elon Musk for his support.

And within minutes of sharing the video on X, Robinson was back to asking his followers for money to fight his next legal battle.

10:00 Released from prison.

10:01 Asking for money. pic.twitter.com/BIiW4NamGd — Robespierre (YouTube) 🇪🇺 (@MaxFRobespierre) May 27, 2025

On June 5, he will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court to face charges of two counts of harassment causing fear of violence between 5 and 7 August last year.

In each of his posts on X on Tuesday, Robinson shared a link to a page where followers can donate to help cover his legal fees.

No sooner had Robinson been released from prison than he was begging for money again from his followers to help fight his next legal battle (X)

The grift never stops for these people.

Robinson is also facing a trial in October next year over an accusation he failed to povide the pin for his mobile phone when stopped by Kent Police in Folkestone in July 2024.

