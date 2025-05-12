Furious Tories are writing to Kemi Badenoch demanding her resignation following “disastrous” local election results earlier this month, The London Economic has learnt.

Many figures and activists have signed an anonymous open letter circulating among Tory groups calling for “fresh blood” instead of Kemi Badenoch “allowing Reform to take our space” – who are currently 13 points ahead of them in the polls.

The letter accused CCHQ of remaining “aloof and uninterested in the opinions of its councillors on the ground”.

The Conservatives lost 15 councils and 674 seats at the local elections.

Insiders acknowledged a particularly bad loss in Buckinghamshire, a Tory stronghold since the 1973 local government reorganisation. The Conservatives lost overall control by just one seat after losing 29 seats.

The letter, which has reportedly not been sent to the Tory leader yet, reads: “After the disastrous local elections on Thursday, there are many Conservative members, councillors and MPs alike who are frustrated at the approach that the party is taking.

“Despite the disastrous local elections, some people managed to survive and win, but no one from CCHQ seems to be asking for their advice in order to deliver these results elsewhere.

“We need to introduce fresh blood into the party and take the front foot instead of taking the backseat and allowing Reform to take our space.

“CCHQ remains aloof and uninterested in the opinions of its councillors on the ground.

“We demand the opportunity to have our say and be listened to in order to save our Party.”

According to Politics Home, Kemi Badenoch has apologised to all candidates who stood in the local elections in a letter to candidates.

“I’m deeply sorry to see so many excellent, hard-working Conservative councillors lose their seats. They didn’t deserve it – and they weren’t the reason we lost”, the leader of the opposition wrote.

MPs, party donors, and officials met to discuss ousting Badenoch last week.One plotter told The Times: “The Conservative Party basically is its councillors. They’re the ones that organise everything. If next year were to be a result as bad as this year, in which we were wiped out in key councils like Staffordshire and Kent, it will cease to be a functioning party.”

