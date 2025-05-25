Eish, this just isn’t her forte, is it? Kemi Badenoch found herself on the sharp end of a broadcast roast this week after attempting to spin her way out of a bleak polling reality — only to be served a cold dose of truth, live on air.

Sky News hosts ribs Kemi Badenoch over ’12-point defecit’

The Conservative Party, currently flailing in the polls and haemorrhaging support to the populist right, seems increasingly incapable of winning back the voters who have deserted them since the last election. It’s fair to say Badenoch isn’t inspiring confidence, either…

When confronted about the current polling numbers for the Tories – which have them a whopping 12 points behind Reform – Kemi tried to hit back, and welcomed those who ‘underestimate’ her. However, her own witty retort was shot-down by Sky News host Trevor Phillips, who hit her with a zinger:

“Do you know… people have always underestimated me, all of my life. Ever since I was 16 years old and I came back to the UK, with my dad’s last £100, to work at McDonald’s and look after myself. Just look where I am now” | Kemi Badenoch

“You’re 12 points adrift of Reform in the polls, that’s where you are.” | Trevor Phillips

Will the Tories look for another leader?

Badenoch was long touted as a rising star in Tory circles before successfully running to lead the party, and was believed to have cut-through appeal’ with the public. But if this interview is anything to go by, the only thing she cut through was her own credibility.

After routinely struggling to land a glove on Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a string of meek appearances at PMQs, there are now whispers that Badenoch could be ousted by her own party members. Rumours are swirling about the potential of yet another leadership race.

Watch: Kemi Badenoch rinsed by Trevor Phillips

That ’12 points’ jibe from Phillips has certainly caught the attention of the public, and a clip of the exchange has been doing the rounds this morning. Once again, Kemi Badenoch has delivered a line that hasn’t just failed to land, but has been blown out of the water by the response.